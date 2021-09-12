COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH-1001-NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/

Por
REUTERSSEP 12
12 de Septiembre de 2021

North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

Start: 12 Sep 2021 22:45 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 22:46 GMT

UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION, NORTH KOREA / INTERNET - North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NORTH KOREA/ PART NO USE SOUTH KOREA, PART NO THIRD PARTY SALES, PART NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS

DIGITAL: NO USE NORTH KOREA/ PART NO USE SOUTH KOREA, PART NO THIRD PARTY SALES, PART NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS

Source: KCNA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: North Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

