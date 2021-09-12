ADVISORY FLASH-1001-NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/

North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA
Start: 12 Sep 2021 22:45 GMT
End: 12 Sep 2021 22:46 GMT
UNIDENTIFIED LOCATION, NORTH KOREA / INTERNET - North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE NORTH KOREA/ PART NO USE SOUTH KOREA, PART NO THIRD PARTY SALES, PART NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS
DIGITAL: NO USE NORTH KOREA/ PART NO USE SOUTH KOREA, PART NO THIRD PARTY SALES, PART NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS
Source: KCNA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: North Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com