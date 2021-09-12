ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- ARGENTINA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Polls open in Buenos Aires for midterm Argentine election primaries
Start: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING POPE LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDITS**.
BUENOS AIRES - Argentines head to the polls for midterm primaries, a litmus test for the center-left Peronist government of Alberto Fernandez, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crises and rising poverty.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Argentina
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com