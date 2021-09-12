COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- ARGENTINA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSSEP 12
10 de Septiembre de 2021

Polls open in Buenos Aires for midterm Argentine election primaries

Start: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING POPE LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDITS**.

BUENOS AIRES - Argentines head to the polls for midterm primaries, a litmus test for the center-left Peronist government of Alberto Fernandez, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crises and rising poverty.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Argentina

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

