ADVISORY BRAZIL-PROTESTS/

Domingo 12 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERSSEP 12
12 de Septiembre de 2021

Brazilians call for a new protest against Bolsonaro

Start: 12 Sep 2021 18:23 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 19:23 GMT

SAO PAULO - Brazilians call for a new protest against President Jair Bolsonaro. "Out Bolsonaro" is the slogan that disappointed Brazilians use to call for another protest against the government.

