Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENTAGON

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2021

Sky lit up above Pentagon to mark 20 years since 9/11

Start: 11 Sep 2021 04:30 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - A tower of light illuminates the night sky above the Pentagon to mark 20 years since the September 11 attacks this weekend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

