COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENTAGON --UPDATED DETAILS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2021

Sky lit up above Pentagon to mark 20 years since 9/11

Start: 11 Sep 2021 04:30 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: BEAM OF LIGHT IS INTERMITTENT

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - A tower of light illuminates the night sky above the Pentagon to mark 20 years since the September 11 attacks this weekend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ciudadanos norteamericanos fueron agredidos en Nicaragua, Estados Unidos recomendó no viajar al país centroamericano

Ciudadanos norteamericanos fueron agredidos en Nicaragua, Estados Unidos recomendó no viajar al país centroamericano

Magaly Medina pide al presidente Pedro Castillo que apoye a SJL: “No lo he visto en ningún momento”

No es Belinda: Christian Nodal reveló quién es su verdadera “princesa”

Congreso de Oaxaca exhortó suspender por segundo año las Fiestas Patrias ante repunte de COVID-19

La Policía de Israel detuvo a otros dos de los palestinos que escaparon de la cárcel de máxima seguridad

DEPORTES

Óscar Valdez venció con polémica a Robson Conceicao y retuvo su título

Óscar Valdez venció con polémica a Robson Conceicao y retuvo su título

Insólita decisión: Tuca Ferretti realizó una modificación al minuto 12 y remontó el Juárez vs Cruz Azul

Presidente de Rayo Vallecano de Madrid comparó a Hugo Sánchez con Radamel Falcao

Piojo Herrera arremetió contra los entrenadores extranjeros de la Liga MX

Quiénes son los luchadores mexicanos que se mantienen dentro de las filas de WWE en septiembre de 2021

ENTRETENIMIENTO

No es Belinda: Christian Nodal reveló quién es su verdadera “princesa”

No es Belinda: Christian Nodal reveló quién es su verdadera “princesa”

Moby: el músico en el que conviven la miseria, la abundancia, la autodestrucción y los romances célebres pero falaces

“This Is Us” dice adiós: la exitosa serie dramática ya empezó a grabar su última temporada

Seis series, películas, documentales y especiales sobre el 11-S

De la depresión profunda y los deseos más oscuros a conquistar al mundo con su “Buenas, buenas”: Chiky Bombom, la reina de las redes

TENDENCIAS

Día mundial de la arepa: el alimento precolombino que traspasó todas las fronteras

Día mundial de la arepa: el alimento precolombino que traspasó todas las fronteras

9 de cada 10 jóvenes en la Argentina manifiestan tener problemas de sueño a raíz de la pandemia

El limpiaparabrisas láser puede convertirse en una solución global pero fue patentado por Tesla

El mapa de las casi 60 millones de vacunas que dispondrá Argentina: cuántas se aplicarán y a quiénes

El “atajo” que la FDA evalúa para obtener más vacunas contra el COVID-19 destinadas a adolescentes