Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENTAGON-FLAG --UPDATED SOURCE/RESTRICTIONS--

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2021

American flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark Sept. 11

Start: 11 Sep 2021 10:36 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 10:56 GMT

ARLINGTON, VA - U.S. flag is unfurled off the Pentagon to mark the 20th anniversary of September 11.

SCHEDULE:

1046 GMT - Flag unfurled from Pentagon roof

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

