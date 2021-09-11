ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENTAGON-BIDEN

Biden, Harris lay a wreath at Pentagon for 9/11 anniversary
Start: 11 Sep 2021 20:30 GMT
End: 11 Sep 2021 21:30 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES AND TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Biden, the First Lady, VP Harris and the Second Gentleman attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
