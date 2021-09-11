COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENTAGON-BIDEN

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden, Harris lay a wreath at Pentagon for 9/11 anniversary

Start: 11 Sep 2021 20:30 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 21:30 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR HERE FOR UPDATES AND TIME TO BE ANNOUNCED

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA - Biden, the First Lady, VP Harris and the Second Gentleman attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cerro del Chiquihuite: cuántas casas están en riesgo tras la tragedia en Tlalnepantla

Simeone comparó su delantera de lujo en Atlético Madrid con la que tuvo en River: el olvido de una figura histórica

Cuál es la más grande preocupación de YosStop en la cárcel

Cross country: cómo son estas competencias cuya popularidad no para de crecer

