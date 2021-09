ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENNSYLVANIA --updated timing

Pennsylvania marks the 20th anniversary of Sept 11 crash

Start: 11 Sep 2021 14:30 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 15:30 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE MONITOR THIS SPACE FOR UPDATES**

==

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES – A memorial ceremony is held in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, to remember those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on September 11, 2001.

SCHEDULE:

1345GMT APPROX - Former President George Bush speaks

1407GMT APPROX - Time that United Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania field

FLIGHT 93 TIMELINE ON 9/11:

1241GMT - United Airlines Flight 93, a Boeing 757 with 44 people on board, takes off from Newark International Airport for San Francisco

1407GMT APPROX - United Flight 93 crashes in Pennsylvania field

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com