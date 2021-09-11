ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENNSYLVANIA-BIDEN

Biden lays a wreath at the Pennsylvania Flight 93 memorial

Start: 11 Sep 2021 16:30 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 17:30 GMT

SOMERSET COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

1630GMT - Biden, the First Lady, VP Harris and the Second Gentleman attend a wreath laying ceremony

1855GMT - Biden, the First Lady expected to depart Shanksville.

1920GMT - Bidens depart Pennsylvania Army Air National Guard Base, Johnstown for Arlington, Virginia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com