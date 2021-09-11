COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/PENNSYLVANIA-BIDEN

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden lays a wreath at the Pennsylvania Flight 93 memorial

Start: 11 Sep 2021 16:30 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 17:30 GMT

SOMERSET COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

1630GMT - Biden, the First Lady, VP Harris and the Second Gentleman attend a wreath laying ceremony

1855GMT - Biden, the First Lady expected to depart Shanksville.

1920GMT - Bidens depart Pennsylvania Army Air National Guard Base, Johnstown for Arlington, Virginia.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Septiembre está muy intenso: el volcán Popocatépetl registró una fuerte explosión

“Septiembre está muy intenso: el volcán Popocatépetl registró una fuerte explosión

Un momento de esperanza: así fue el rescate del sobreviviente del desgajamiento del Cerro de Chiquihuite

Dane reportó que en el trimestre de mayo a julio aumentó la informalidad laboral en 48,1% en Colombia

Perú: murió en prisión Abimael Guzmán, el fundador de Sendero Luminoso

Vacunación 18-29 años en Cuajimalpa: cuándo y en qué sede colocarán la primera dosis contra COVID-19

DEPORTES

En vivo: Cristiano Ronaldo hizo un gol en su debut con el Manchester United ante Newcastle en la Premier League

En vivo: Cristiano Ronaldo hizo un gol en su debut con el Manchester United ante Newcastle en la Premier League

El golazo de chilena de Mauro Zárate con su nuevo equipo en Brasil

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, íntimo: su privacidad, por qué no es “Superman” y una tajante definición sobre su vida cuando deje el fútbol

Emma Radacanu y Leylah Fernández disputarán “la final del futuro” en el US Open: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Torneo Grita México A21: Juárez y Tijuana logran su primer triunfo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cuál es la más grande preocupación de YosStop en la cárcel

Cuál es la más grande preocupación de YosStop en la cárcel

La orden de aprehensión contra Inés Gómez Mont: esto sabemos del caso de la conductora

El lado más íntimo de Romina, hija de Niurka: la sensual foto y mensaje que lanzó la joven influencer

Se cansó de vender salsas: Bobby Larios regresará a la televisión en este show

Inés Gómez Mont: así reaccionaron amigos y familia ante orden de aprehensión en su contra

TENDENCIAS

Día mundial de la arepa: el alimento precolombino que traspasó todas las fronteras

Día mundial de la arepa: el alimento precolombino que traspasó todas las fronteras

¿Los científicos están condenados a perseguir al SARS-CoV-2 por siempre?: qué dijo un prestigioso virólogo de EEUU

9 de cada 10 jóvenes en la Argentina manifiestan tener problemas de sueño a raíz de la pandemia

El limpiaparabrisas láser puede convertirse en una solución global pero fue patentado por Tesla

El mapa de las casi 60 millones de vacunas que dispondrá Argentina: cuántas se aplicarán y a quiénes