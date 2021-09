ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/NEW YORK -- UPDATED TIMING

New York commemorates 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Start: 11 Sep 2021 15:12 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 15:55 GMT

NEW YORK CITY, NY - New York marks the twenty years since the September 11 attacks with the commemorative ceremony.

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT APPROX (10/09) - New York beauty shot ahead of the commemorative ceremony marking twenty years since the September 11 attacks.

0900GMT (11/09) - Multicamera New York beauty shot

1240GMT (11/09) - Program begins

1246GMT (11/09) - Citywide moment of silence - observance of time hijacked Flight 11 struck the North Tower. Houses of worship will toll their bells throughout the city.

Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names in pairs. There may be additional elements in the programming.

1303GMT (11/09) - Moment of silence - observance of time hijacked Flight 175 struck the South Tower.

Reading of names continues

1337GMT (11/09) - Moment of silence - observance of time hijacked Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

Reading of names continues

1359GMT (11/09) - Moment of silence - observance of time of the fall of the South Tower.

Reading of names continues

1403GMT Moment of silence - observance of time hijacked Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Reading of names continues

1428GMT Moment of silence - observance of time of the fall of the North Tower.

Reading of names continues.

Reading of names concludes.

1630GMT APPROX (11/09) - Program ends

NEW YORK 9/11 TIMELINE:

1200GMT - American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 with 92 people on board, takes off from Boston's Logan International Airport for Los Angeles.

1214GMT - United Airlines Flight 175, a Boeing 767 with 65 people on board, takes off from Logan for Los Angeles.

1246GMT American Flight 11 crashes into north tower of World Trade Center.

1303GMT United Flight 175 crashes into south tower of World Trade Center

1359GMT South tower of trade center collapses

1428GMT North tower of trade center collapses.

