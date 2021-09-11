COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-SEPT 11/PENTAGON

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2021

Pentagon marks the 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Start: 11 Sep 2021 13:16 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 13:48 GMT

ARLINGTON, VA - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley host an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - Arrivals

1330GMT - Start of Pentagon ceremony

1337GMT - The moment that Flight 77 crashed into Pentagon

9/11 PENTAGON TIMELINE:

1221GMT - American Airlines Flight 77, a Boeing 757 with 64 people on board, takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport for Los Angeles.

1324GMT - FAA notifies NORAD about suspected hijacking of American Flight 77

1337GMT - American Flight 77 crashes into Pentagon

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quién es Ulises Ruiz, el exgobernador que fue expulsado del PRI

Quién es Ulises Ruiz, el exgobernador que fue expulsado del PRI

Martha Bayona consigue nueva medalla de oro para Colombia en la Copa de Naciones de ciclismo de pista

15.000 personas, arte y pullas políticas: así fue la proclama de Gustavo Petro y su idea del Pacto Histórico en Barranquilla

Eliminación del IVA en tiquetes aéreos, matrícula cero para 700.000 jóvenes y fortalecimiento del regimen simple, qué más se aprobó en la reforma tributaria

Embargan cuentas del alcalde de Cartagena y otros 40 funcionarios por supuestos pagos irregulares

DEPORTES

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, íntimo: su privacidad, por qué no es “Superman” y una tajante definición sobre su vida cuando deje el fútbol

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, íntimo: su privacidad, por qué no es “Superman” y una tajante definición sobre su vida cuando deje el fútbol

Emma Radacanu y Leylah Fernández disputarán “la final del futuro” en el US Open: hora, TV y todo lo que hay que saber

Torneo Grita México A21: Juárez y Tijuana logran su primer triunfo

Djokovic superó a Zverev y quedó a un paso de hacer historia en el US Open: “La final la jugaré como el último partido de mi carrera”

El Kun Agüero explicó por qué eligió fichar por Barcelona, la ausencia de Messi y lanzó una advertencia a sus rivales

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La orden de aprensión contra Inés Gómez Mont: esto sabemos del caso de la conductora

La orden de aprensión contra Inés Gómez Mont: esto sabemos del caso de la conductora

El lado más íntimo de Romina, hija de Niurka: la sensual foto y mensaje que lanzó la joven influencer

Se cansó de vender salsas: Bobby Larios regresará a la televisión en este show

Inés Gómez Mont: así reaccionaron amigos y familia ante orden de aprehensión en su contra

Laura Bozzo sería culpable si no declara por demanda de Gabriel Soto e Irina Baeva

TENDENCIAS

¿Los científicos están condenados a perseguir al SARS-CoV-2 por siempre?: qué dijo un prestigioso virólogo de EEUU

¿Los científicos están condenados a perseguir al SARS-CoV-2 por siempre?: qué dijo un prestigioso virólogo de EEUU

9 de cada 10 jóvenes en la Argentina manifiestan tener problemas de sueño a raíz de la pandemia

El limpiaparabrisas láser puede convertirse en una solución global pero fue patentado por Tesla

El mapa de las casi 60 millones de vacunas que dispondrá Argentina: cuántas se aplicarán y a quiénes

El “atajo” que la FDA evalúa para obtener más vacunas contra el COVID-19 destinadas a adolescentes