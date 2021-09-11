ADVISORY USA-SEPT 11/PENTAGON

Pentagon marks the 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks
Start: 11 Sep 2021 13:16 GMT
End: 11 Sep 2021 13:48 GMT
ARLINGTON, VA - Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley host an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial in honor of the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon.
SCHEDULE:
1300GMT - Arrivals
1330GMT - Start of Pentagon ceremony
1337GMT - The moment that Flight 77 crashed into Pentagon
9/11 PENTAGON TIMELINE:
1221GMT - American Airlines Flight 77, a Boeing 757 with 64 people on board, takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport for Los Angeles.
1324GMT - FAA notifies NORAD about suspected hijacking of American Flight 77
1337GMT - American Flight 77 crashes into Pentagon
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
