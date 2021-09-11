COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL AIRPORT --DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSSEP 11
9 de Septiembre de 2021

View of Kabul airport on 20th anniversary of Sept 11 attacks

Start: 11 Sep 2021 03:27 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 04:26 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THE START TIME OF THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR OF START OF EVENT.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - View of Kabul airport on 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

¡Confirmado! Carlos ‘La Roca’ Sánchez es nuevo jugador de Independiente Santa Fe

¡Confirmado! Carlos ‘La Roca’ Sánchez es nuevo jugador de Independiente Santa Fe

Qué dijo Inés Gómez Mont sobre la supuesta orden de aprehensión en su contra

“Sin la sombra de las torres”, de Art Spiegelman: cuando el terror llegó al cómic

La historia de amor del bombero argentino que murió en las Torres Gemelas y la medium que le hizo aceptar el adiós a su novia

11 novelas sobre los ataques del 11 de septiembre y el después: vida cotidiana, trauma y desconfianza

DEPORTES

Insólita decisión: Tuca Ferretti realizó una modificación al minuto 12 y remontó el Juárez vs Cruz Azul

Insólita decisión: Tuca Ferretti realizó una modificación al minuto 12 y remontó el Juárez vs Cruz Azul

Presidente de Rayo Vallecano de Madrid comparó a Hugo Sánchez con Radamel Falcao

Piojo Herrera arremetió contra los entrenadores extranjeros de la Liga MX

Quiénes son los luchadores mexicanos que se mantienen dentro de las filas de WWE en septiembre de 2021

Percy Olivares pide el regreso de Alberto Rodríguez ante crisis defensiva de la selección peruana

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Qué dijo Inés Gómez Mont sobre la supuesta orden de aprehensión en su contra

Qué dijo Inés Gómez Mont sobre la supuesta orden de aprehensión en su contra

El incómodo momento que vivió Andrea Legarreta cuando Shanik Berman intentó besarla

José Manuel Figueroa aseguró que su ex pareja Farina Chaparro está siendo investigada por oficio

José Manuel Figueroa aseguró que ex pareja de su novia Marie Claire lo intentó estafar

Juan Vidal reveló como surgió su relación con Cynthia Klitbo

TENDENCIAS

El mapa de las casi 60 millones de vacunas que dispondrá Argentina: cuántas se aplicarán y a quiénes

El mapa de las casi 60 millones de vacunas que dispondrá Argentina: cuántas se aplicarán y a quiénes

El “atajo” que la FDA evalúa para obtener más vacunas contra el COVID-19 destinadas a adolescentes

Con estos consejos sus hijos ya no sufrirán ciberacoso

Pedro Paulet: presentan prototipo de nave espacial diseñada por el ingeniero peruano en 1902

Qué impacto ejerce el ejercicio del poder en la vida saludable de los políticos y funcionarios con estrés