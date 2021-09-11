ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/KABUL AIRPORT --DELAYED

View of Kabul airport on 20th anniversary of Sept 11 attacks

Start: 11 Sep 2021 03:27 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2021 04:26 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THE START TIME OF THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR OF START OF EVENT.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - View of Kabul airport on 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com