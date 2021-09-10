Las dos horas que cambiaron Estados Unidos

SHOTLIST SHOOTING DATE UNKNOWN NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: DAVID VOGLER RESTRICTIONS: MANDATORY CREDIT: DAVID VOGLER (CONTENT WARNING: LANGUAGE) 1. Wide shot World Trade Center twin towers engulfed in smoke and flames 2. Mid shot man can be heard shouting in the street as the World Trade Center twin towers are engulfed in smoke, a police siren can be heard (CONTENT WARNING: LANGUAGE) UPSOT man on the street: Oh shit! Oh shit! Oh man! Holy shit! UPSOT police officer: Let’s go! Let’s go! Everybody keep going! 3. Mid shot people shouting, walking and running away in the street as the World Trade Center twin towers are engulfed in smoke in the background NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES MAY 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 4. SOUNDBITE 1 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English): It was a resignation of: "Okay I can't believe this is how I'm going to die." NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES AUGUST 5, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 5. Aerial shot Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS 6. 3D model shows plane crashing into the World Trade Center’s North Tower NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 8, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 7. SOUNDBITE 2 - Joseph Dittmar, survivor from the South Tower on 9/11 (male, English): “At about 8:46, 8:47, the lights in that room flickered. We didn’t see anything, we didn’t hear anything, we didn’t feel anything. It was just this flicker of lights. Almost immediately a gentleman from Aon corporation kind of came into the room and he said “Hey, there has been an explosion in the north tower, and we’ve got to evacuate.” NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 8. Smoke billows from the North Tower in lower Manhattan after a plane crashed into it 9. Smoke and flames billow out of a tower of the World Trade Center NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 8, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 10. SOUNDBITE 3 - Joseph Dittmar, survivor from the South Tower on 9/11 (male, English, 50 sec): “To see those huge black holes from the sides of the building of the north tower, flames redder than any red that I had ever seen before in my life, licking the side of the building, grey and black billows of smoke just pouring out of those big holes. // And my first thought, immediate thought was, my God, how did that pilot not see the building? How did he miss? He didn’t miss. " NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 18, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 11. SOUNDBITE 4 - Michael Lomonaco, former chef at Windows on the World, now at Porter House (male, English, 37 sec): "I walked to the intersection of two streets, Chambers Street and Church Street, which is north of the World Trade Center. From there, I could see the damage that had been done to the tower number one. From there, I could see... I could see what was happening from the street, I could see people waving tablecloths from my windows, from the windows of our restaurant Windows on the World. I could see tablecloths and napkins and it was horrible, it was terrible. " NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: DAVID VOGLER RESTRICTIONS: MANDATORY CREDIT: DAVID VOGLER 12. Zoom out white cloth waved at a window of a World Trade Center tower engulfed in smoke 13. Wide shot World Trade Center tower engulfed in smoke on the day of the 9/11 attacks NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS 14. 3D model shows plane crashing into the World Trade Center’s South Tower NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 8, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 15. SOUNDBITE 5 - Joseph Dittmar, survivor from the South Tower on 9/11 (male, English): "(Talking about the moment when the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Joseph was only a few floors below the impact) “I was somewhere between [floors] 74 and 72 in that stairwell when the plane, the second plane went through our building. And it went through our building between floors 77 and 82.” NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 16. A hijacked commercial plane approaches the World Trade Center shortly before crashing into the landmark skyscraper 11 September 2001 in New York. 17. A hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center 11 September 2001 in New York. NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 8, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 18. SOUNDBITE 6 - Joseph Dittmar, survivor from the South Tower on 9/11 (male, English): “So we were just a few floors below the strike zone. Never felt anything like that in my life. That building, that fire escape that we were inside, this concrete bunker starts to shake so violently, back and forth, and handrails breaking away from the walls." NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 19. People run near the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 8, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 20. SOUNDBITE 7 - Joseph Dittmar, survivor from the South Tower on 9/11 (male, English, 48 sec): "(On the 31th floor, Joseph sees firefighters and police officers making their way up in the tower's stairwells, even after a plane had crashed into the tower) [On the 31st floor] that’s the chance we had for the first time to encounter the police and the firefighters, and the paramedics from New York City and Port Authority. Just the looks in their eyes, no words. Just the looks in their eyes… Oh... sorry (pauses). They knew that they were going up those steps to try to fight a fire that they couldn’t beat, they knew that they were going up those steps trying to save lives that they probably couldn't save. And they knew that they were going up and they knew that they were never coming back." NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 21. Smoke billows from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 8, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 22. SOUNDBITE 8 - Joseph Dittmar, survivor from the South Tower on 9/11 (male, English, 12 sec): "(Talking about the firefighters and police officers he met in the stairwells) Could you be that brave? Could you be that strong? I mean, unbelievable... (breaks down in tears)." WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS 23. 3D model shows plane crashing into the Pentagon NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 7, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 24. UPSOT - “You know we’d already seen what had happened to the twin towers and figured it was going to be a pretty busy day.” 25. SOUNDBITE 9 - Karen Baker, director of programs for the Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic division (female, 53 years old, English, 24 sec): "We were like, 'this is the safest place to be in the world right now. Why not stay, be in the Pentagon? Nothing's gonna happen to us here.'" 26 UPSOT - “So that dot there, is where I was. Right here.” WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: US NAVY RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE 27. A photo released by the US Navy shows smoke pouring from the southwest corner of the Pentagon after a hijacked commercial airliner crashed into the building WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 28. Smoke billows from the Pentagon in Washington, DC after an airplane crashed into it WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: DoD/Paul DISNEY/US ARMY RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE 29. Firefighters spray water on the fires at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, after a terrorist hijacked commercial airliner slammed into the building near the helipad NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 7, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 30. SOUNDBITE 10 - Karen Baker, director of programs for the Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic division (female, 53 years old, English, 32 sec): "It was a loud boom, and then you felt the shaking. And I did not really process it at that time. We've been told that possibly we were feeling even the wing of the plane as it was moving through. However, for me, it was... it was enough to know you knew something was wrong. And as everybody started to move and move out, it was like, 'Okay, this is a dangerous situation.' I was still thinking at that time that it had been a bomb that had been let off somewhere in the building." WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: US NAVY RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE 31. This US Navy photo shows military personnel as they walk down highway I-395 after evacuating the Pentagon because a hijacked commercial airliner crashed into the southwest corner of the building NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 7, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 32. SOUNDBITE 11 - Karen Baker, director of programs for the Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic division (female, 53 years old, English, 35 sec): "I knew it was terrorists. I mean, that was not hard to think about, but the idea of a plane being used as a weapon, and how that would happen, and how that could happen in this area, that just was a little bit hard to fathom. NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS 33. 3D model shows the collapse of the World Trade Center’s South Tower NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 18, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 34. SOUNDBITE 12 - Michael Lomonaco, former chef at Windows on the World, now at Porter House (male, English): "From that point, I was just frozen in time, until there was the beginning of the collapse of the first building: the second tower, tower number two, I should say, began to collapse.” NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 35. Photo shows the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsing in lower Manhattan 36. Debris flies through the air during the collapse of one of the World Trade Center towers NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 18, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 37. SOUNDBITE 13 - Michael Lomonaco, former chef at Windows on the World, now at Porter House (male, English): “And from where I was in the street, I could see the tower being just enveloped in a cloud of smoke. It was... It was as though it was a magic act, how it was just the building disappeared in a cloud of smoke. It was just gone. It collapsed so fast. And with that people were running north. The streets were full of people running north on Church Street to escape the cloud, the dust, the debris. " NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES 11 SEPTEMBER 2001 SOURCE: NYPD RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY 37. Images show tower enveloped in smoke 38. Aerial images show lower Manhattan enveloped in smoke NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 39. People run as a tower of the World Trade Center collapses in lower Manhattan NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES MAY 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 40. SOUNDBITE 14 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English, 29 sec): "And then it was pitch black. That's probably the first time in my life that I had a — it wasn't fear, it was a resignation — that's what it was. A resignation of: “Okay, I can't believe this is how I'm going to die.'" 41. Al Kim points at a photograph of himself during the 9/11 attacks 42. SOUNDBITE 15 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English, 20 sec): "I couldn't breathe. The air was so acrid. I mean, it was hard to take a breath. I remember using my shirt to cover my mouth. But I was underneath a car. And then the car was parked underneath the footbridge." NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 18, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 43. SOUNDBITE 16 - Michael Lomonaco, former chef at Windows on the World, now at Porter House (male, English, 16 sec): "I was making a mental list of all of the people who could have been there that morning. And it was... it was just crushing me just to think of who's there, who's not there. " NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 44. Photo shows smoke billowing after the first of the two towers of the World Trade Center collapses NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES JUNE 18, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 45. SOUNDBITE 17 - Michael Lomonaco, former chef at Windows on the World, now at Porter House (male, English, 26 sec): "Our colleagues who were trapped on the 106th and 107th floor [of the North Tower], were calling 911. They were calling the emergency number, furiously. There are many, many phone calls to the police and the fire department, to the emergency line, to 911, from Windows on the World. " SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS 46. 3D model shows a plane crashing into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES MAY 25, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 47. UPSOT: "The plane that morning was coming overhead, straight down the flight path. At this point it was inverted, traveling just under 600 miles an hour." 48. Tracking shot Gordon Felt walking along the flight path 49.Wide shot path leading to the memorial, with American flag in background 50.Slow motion / Close-up American flag waving in the wind [MUTE] 51. Tracking shot Gordon Felt touching the part of the memorial with his brother's name 52. SOUNDBITE 18 - Gordon Felt, brother of Edward, who was killed on Sep. 11, 2001 aboard Flight 93 (male, English, 54 sec): "Just before the plane came down, Ed made a phone call to the 911 emergency services. They're not quite sure what the intent was, other than, they suspect, to help emergency services understand where the plane was. Obviously, the hijacking was well underway. The battle either was about to start or had already started. And, you know, the passengers and crew members certainly knew what was going on on the ground in New York and in Washington just from conversations that other passengers had had with loved ones and the United service center.” 53. Slow motion Gordon Felt looking out onto the reclaimed strip minefield where Flight 93 crashed [MUTE] 54. Slow motion Gordon Felt looking out onto the reclaimed strip minefield where Flight 93 crashed [MUTE] SHANKSVILLE, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: US NAVY PHOTO RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE 55. In this photo investigative personnel search the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 looking for debris and evidence, including the plane's flight recorder SHANKSVILLE, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 56. In this photo officials oversee the scene at the crash site of United Airlines Flight 93 in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 57. UPSOT: "When it crashed into the ground down there, they were sending rescue crews in case there were any survivors but there really wasn't anything left. It basically disintegrated upon impact and threw the debris over about a 50 to 60-acre - what we call the debris field, which is now called the Sacred Ground." NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP VIDEOGRAPHICS 58. 3D model shows the collapse of the North Tower of the World Trade Center NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES MAY 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 59. SOUNDBITE 19 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English, 20 sec): “And we’re still now on West Street walking North, not thinking that the North Tower was going to fall. // You know, I don’t know why it didn’t dawn on all of us that the South Tower just fell and the next one is the North.. I don’t know” NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: DAVID VOGLER RESTRICTIONS: MANDATORY CREDIT: DAVID VOGLER 60. Mid shot people shouting, walking and running away in the street as the World Trade Center twin towers are engulfed in smoke in the background 61. Wide shot people walking and running away in the street, smoke in the background NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES MAY 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 62. SOUNDBITE 20 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English, 20 sec): “We ran together around the corner of a building, and you know those parking garage roll-up gates or whatever? We cowered under or around one of those, we got covered again, but this time it wasn’t pitch black because we were further away, we were in what most news footage shows that dark grey fog of dust.” NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 63. A wall of dust and smoke races through streets framed by St. Paul's Chapel (L) and the Astor Building (R) as the top of one of World Trade Center towers collapses 64. An exhausted police officer rests on a car covered in dust near the World Trade Center NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES MAY 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 65. SOUNDBITE 21 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English, 26 sec): "The scale to us was — and I believe it's your eyes, what you see is reality, and far as I could see was nothing but a debris field. So it was to me, the whole city, the whole city was like this, and maybe even beyond." NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 66. A man stands in the rubble, and calls out asking if anyone needs help, after the collapse of a World Trade Center tower 67. Firefighters walk amid the smouldering rubble of the World Trade Center following the attack 68. Firefighters arrive on the scene after the collapse of a World Trade Center tower 69. A police officer (R) and others walk in the streets covered in debris near the World Trade Center towers NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES MAY 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV 70 SOUNDBITE 22 - Al Kim, paramedic, 9/11 survivor (male, 57 years old, English, 21 sec): "I went into reactive mode, I'll be honest, I was... We had a lot to do, you know, there was no moment to reflect. And there was really, there really, really, really was no moment to take stock." NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 SOURCE: AFP PHOTO 71. An American flag flies in the foreground as one of the World Trade Center towers burns in the background 72. Pedestrians standing on the Brooklyn waterfront look across the East River towards the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan 73. Firefighters take a break at the remains of the twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan 74. Two emergency workers help a woman into a bus near the World Trade Center towers 75. A hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center in New York