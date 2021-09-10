ADVISORY USA-OHIO/SHOOTING (URGENT)

Active shooter reported at Ohio Air Force Base

OHIO, USA - Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio is on lockdown following a report of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center of the base, 88th Air Base Wing said late Thursday.

