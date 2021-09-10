ADVISORY USA-OHIO/SHOOTING (URGENT)

Active shooter reported at Ohio Air Force Base
Start: 10 Sep 2021 05:19 GMT
End: 10 Sep 2021 05:38 GMT
OHIO, USA - Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio is on lockdown following a report of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center of the base, 88th Air Base Wing said late Thursday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com