ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PRISONERS-PROTEST

Palestinian protest inside Al-Aqsa mosque in support of militants

Start: 10 Sep 2021 16:31 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 16:37 GMT

JERUSALEM: Palestinian protest inside Al-Aqsa mosque in support of six militants who broke out of a maximum security Israeli jail this week in an escape that has boosted Palestinian spirits and alarmed Israelis.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com