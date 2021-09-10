ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Biden makes remarks on keeping students safe in school
Start: 10 Sep 2021 14:22 GMT
End: 10 Sep 2021 14:46 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit a local school. President Biden and the first lady will deliver remarks about how the Biden Administration is helping to keep students safe in classrooms.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com