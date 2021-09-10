COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

REUTERS SEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden makes remarks on keeping students safe in school

Start: 10 Sep 2021 14:22 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 14:46 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit a local school. President Biden and the first lady will deliver remarks about how the Biden Administration is helping to keep students safe in classrooms.

Reuters

