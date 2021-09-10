COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-BELMONDO/FUNERALS

Por
REUTERSSEP 10
9 de Septiembre de 2021

Stars arrive at iconic French actor Belmondo's funeral

Start: 10 Sep 2021 08:12 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 09:15 GMT

PARIS - French stars and fans arrive at Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris for the funeral of famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, a French national icon who died on Monday (September 6) aged 88.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - People arrive at Saint-germain des prés church

0900GMT - Ceremony begins (no access)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El sorpresivo momento en que la actriz mexicana Nailea Norvind se declaró bisexual

El sorpresivo momento en que la actriz mexicana Nailea Norvind se declaró bisexual

“Lo lamento muchísimo”: Poncho Vera envió su apoyo a Gaby Platas tras violento matrimonio con Paco de la O

Putin y Lukashenko avanzan en su plan de integración y comenzaron sus ejercicios militares conjuntos

Pandemia no significa retroceso en derechos de las mujeres: CNDH

IPN rechazó imposición de nueva Ley Orgánica por parte del Congreso de Hidalgo

DEPORTES

Escudo de Gallos Blancos fue declarado patrimonio cultural de Querétaro

Escudo de Gallos Blancos fue declarado patrimonio cultural de Querétaro

La historia de Leylah Fernández, la revelación del US Open: cómo su papá ex futbolista se convirtió en su entrenador y qué aprendió de Messi y Ronaldinho

“No pasa nada”: la reacción de Memo Ochoa tras su error en el México vs Panamá

Creó la pista donde se inició Michael Schumacher y hace 50 años perdió la vida en la peor tragedia de la Fórmula 1

TV Azteca o Televisa: cuál empresa arrasó en los primeros tres partidos de México rumbo a Qatar

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El sorpresivo momento en que la actriz mexicana Nailea Norvind se declaró bisexual

El sorpresivo momento en que la actriz mexicana Nailea Norvind se declaró bisexual

“Lo lamento muchísimo”: Poncho Vera envió su apoyo a Gaby Platas tras violento matrimonio con Paco de la O

Cuál fue la petición que Alejandra Guzmán le hizo a Frida Sofía a pesar de seguir peleadas

Alejandro Speitzer interpretaría a Vicente Fernández en su serie biográfica

Casi gemelas: Victoria Ruffo sorprendió en redes al mostrar foto con su hermana

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es el mecanismo genético que hace que el COVID-19 sea mucho más grave que el resfrío común

Cuál es el mecanismo genético que hace que el COVID-19 sea mucho más grave que el resfrío común

Comer maní reduce el riesgo de enfermedad cardiovascular

Cómo cocinar hot cakes saludables en casa

Cigadrillo: cómo es el novedoso material para la construcción mitad ladrillo mitad cigarrillo

Crash Bandicoot cumple 25 años y los celebraron con el Wumpa Day