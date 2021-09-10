COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por
REUTERSSEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2021

Chinese Foreign Ministry holds daily newser

Start: 10 Sep 2021 06:50 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference, comments expected on US-China relations after the leaders of the two countries spoke by phone.

- 0700GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 – ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

