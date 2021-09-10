COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CANADA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ENGLISH

Por
REUTERSSEP 10
8 de Septiembre de 2021

Canadian candidates face off in English debate

Start: 10 Sep 2021 00:52 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 03:00 GMT

The leaders of Canada's main political parties will hold the third and final two-hour debates ahead of the Sept 20 election. The debate will be in English at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

SCHEDULE (10/9):

0100GMT - Debate starts

0300GMT - Debate ends

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CANADA. NO NEW USE AFTER SEPTEMBER 29, 2021. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES. FOR NEWS PURPORSES ONLY.

//

DIGITAL: NO USE CANADA. NO NEW USE AFTER SEPTEMBER 29, 2021. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES. FOR NEWS PURPORSES ONLY.

Source: DEBATE BROADCAST GROUP

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

