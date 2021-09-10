ADVISORY BRITAIN-CHILE/JOHNSON-PINERA

Boris Johnson welcomes Chilean President Pinera at Downing St
Start: 10 Sep 2021 10:15 GMT
End: 10 Sep 2021 10:30 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
LONDON - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is welcomed at 10 Downing Street by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
SCHEDULE:
1015GMT - Pinera welcomed by Johnson
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com