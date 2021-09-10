COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-CHILE/JOHNSON-PINERA

Por
REUTERSSEP 10
9 de Septiembre de 2021

Boris Johnson welcomes Chilean President Pinera at Downing St

Start: 10 Sep 2021 10:15 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 10:30 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

LONDON - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is welcomed at 10 Downing Street by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

SCHEDULE:

1015GMT - Pinera welcomed by Johnson

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El gigante ruso Gazprom anunció la finalización del gasoducto Nord Stream 2: el Kremlin quiere que comience sus operaciones cuanto antes

El gigante ruso Gazprom anunció la finalización del gasoducto Nord Stream 2: el Kremlin quiere que comience sus operaciones cuanto antes

La emotiva historia de Don Cayetano, el elotero que resbaló, perdió su mercancía y recibió ayuda en redes

Richarlison lanzó un nuevo ataque contra la selección argentina: Neymar más que Messi, la falta de rival y el pentacampeonato

Los impactantes videos del huracán “Olaf” tras su paso por Baja California Sur

La despedida de Emmanuel Macron a Jean-Paul Belmondo en el funeral que hizo llorar a toda Francia

DEPORTES

Richarlison lanzó un nuevo ataque contra la selección argentina: Neymar más que Messi, la falta de rival y el pentacampeonato

Richarlison lanzó un nuevo ataque contra la selección argentina: Neymar más que Messi, la falta de rival y el pentacampeonato

Escudo de Gallos Blancos fue declarado patrimonio cultural de Querétaro

La historia de Leylah Fernández, la revelación del US Open: cómo su papá ex futbolista se convirtió en su entrenador y qué aprendió de Messi y Ronaldinho

“No pasa nada”: la reacción de Memo Ochoa tras su error en el México vs Panamá

Creó la pista donde se inició Michael Schumacher y hace 60 años perdió la vida en la peor tragedia de la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La despedida de Emmanuel Macron a Jean-Paul Belmondo en el funeral que hizo llorar a toda Francia

La despedida de Emmanuel Macron a Jean-Paul Belmondo en el funeral que hizo llorar a toda Francia

Andrea Legarreta puso en su lugar a Mariana Ochoa por llamar “mediocre” a un niño en “Hoy”

“Sólo me quisiste un rato”: el misterioso mensaje romántico de Ángela Aguilar

El sorpresivo momento en que la actriz mexicana Nailea Norvind se declaró bisexual

“Lo lamento muchísimo”: Poncho Vera envió su apoyo a Gaby Platas tras violento matrimonio con Paco de la O

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es el mecanismo genético que hace que el COVID-19 sea mucho más grave que el resfrío común

Cuál es el mecanismo genético que hace que el COVID-19 sea mucho más grave que el resfrío común

Comer maní reduce el riesgo de enfermedad cardiovascular

Cómo cocinar hot cakes saludables en casa

Cigadrillo: cómo es el novedoso material para la construcción mitad ladrillo mitad cigarrillo

Crash Bandicoot cumple 25 años y los celebraron con el Wumpa Day