Viernes 10 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY ARGENTINA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

SEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2021

Polls open in Buenos Aires for midterm Argentine election primaries

Start: 12 Sep 2021 10:45 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BUENOS AIRES - Argentines head to the polls for midterm primaries, a litmus test for the center-left Peronist government of Alberto Fernandez, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crises and rising poverty.

Reuters

