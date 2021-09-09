COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 09 Sep 2021 17:06 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese will join the briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El Banco Central Europeo advirtió que la variante delta puede retrasar la apertura total de la economía

