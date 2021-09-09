ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/JUSTICE

Garland expected to announce action against TX abortion law

Start: 09 Sep 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 19:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference to announce a civil rights action, as President Joe Biden's administration aims to block enforcement of a Texas law that almost entirely bans abortion in the state.

