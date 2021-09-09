COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 9 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ABORTION/JUSTICE

Por
REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2021

Garland expected to announce action against TX abortion law

Start: 09 Sep 2021 18:30 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 19:30 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference to announce a civil rights action, as President Joe Biden's administration aims to block enforcement of a Texas law that almost entirely bans abortion in the state.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Video: Francia despidió a Jean-Paul Belmondo con un homenaje que conmovió a París

Video: Francia despidió a Jean-Paul Belmondo con un homenaje que conmovió a París

Alcaldía de Bogotá dice que Independiente Santa Fe es el responsable de que los hinchas de Nacional entraran al estadio

Guyana rechazó el acuerdo entre el régimen de Nicolás Maduro y la oposición venezolana por el Esequibo

El diputado venezolano Carlos Paparoni aseguró que los diálogos en México no frenarán el proceso contra Alex Saab

Rodrigo Duterte anunció que se presentará como candidato a vicepresidente de Filipinas en las elecciones de 2022

DEPORTES

Christian Eriksen se realizará un examen médico decisivo para conocer si podrá retomar su carrera profesional

Christian Eriksen se realizará un examen médico decisivo para conocer si podrá retomar su carrera profesional

Torneo Apertura 2021: América se enfrentará al Mazatlán en la octava jornada

Así está Perú en la Tabla de posiciones de las Eliminatorias Qatar 2022 por la Fecha 10

Pelé habló de su estado de salud y envió un sentido mensaje al cantante Roberto Carlos por la muerte de uno de sus hijos

La historia se repite: Panamá volvió a evitar que México sumara tres victorias consecutivas en la eliminatoria de Concacaf

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Video: Francia despidió a Jean-Paul Belmondo con un homenaje que conmovió a París

Video: Francia despidió a Jean-Paul Belmondo con un homenaje que conmovió a París

El nuevo look de Lyn May: cómo reapareció la vedette a sus 68 años

Andrea Legarreta en familia: con esta foto recordó la infancia de Mía y la dulce espera de Nina

“Es una vergüenza que tengamos diputados como estos”: Gustavo Adolfo arremetió contra Sergio Mayer

Andrea Meza en Hawaii: qué hace la Miss Universo 2020 en la isla estadounidense

TENDENCIAS

Buenos Aires fue elegida como una de las mejores ciudades del mundo por la revista británica Time Out

Buenos Aires fue elegida como una de las mejores ciudades del mundo por la revista británica Time Out

Cómo son los primeros prototipos de autos eléctricos con baterías de estado sólido

Facebook limita los reenvíos de mensajes en Messenger a solo 5 contactos

Twitter anuncia la integración de grupos de conversación bajo el nombre de “Comunidades”

Inmunidad “sobrehumana”: investigan si las dos dosis de la vacuna tras la infección por COVID aceleran el sistema inmune