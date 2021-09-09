ADVISORY TIME APPROX - USA-ABORTION/JUSTICE

Garland expected to announce action against TX abortion law
Start: 09 Sep 2021 18:49 GMT
End: 09 Sep 2021 19:14 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference to announce a civil rights action, as President Joe Biden's administration aims to block enforcement of a Texas law that almost entirely bans abortion in the state.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com