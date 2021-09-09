COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY RUSSIA-ISRAEL/LAVROV-LAPID

Por
REUTERSSEP 09
8 de Septiembre de 2021

Lavrov and Lapid news conference after talks in Moscow

Start: 09 Sep 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 11:00 GMT

CLASHED WITH HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN - PLEASE SEE EVENT ON RL01.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid give the news conference after talks in Moscow.

SCHEDULE

0900GMT Meeting scheduled to start

1000GMT News conference scheduled to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND HEBREW SPEECH (Consecutive translation into Russian)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

