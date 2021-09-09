ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

Por
REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2021

Japan PM newser as govt decides to extend state of emergency

Start: 09 Sep 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference after the government decides to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic. His decision to step down will also be in focus.

