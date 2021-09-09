ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN

Japan PM newser as govt decides to extend state of emergency

Start: 09 Sep 2021 09:55 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference after the government decides to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic. His decision to step down will also be in focus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO" WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN BY CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC,

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com