ADVISORY FRANCE-BELMONDO/FUNERALS

Stars arrive at French iconic actor Belmondo's funeral
Start: 10 Sep 2021 08:15 GMT
End: 10 Sep 2021 09:15 GMT
PARIS - French stars and fans arrive at Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris for the funeral of famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, a French national icon who died on Monday (September 6) aged 88.
SCHEDULE:
0830GMT - People arrive at Saint-germain des prés church
0900GMT - Ceremony begins (no access)
