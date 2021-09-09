ADVISORY FRANCE-BELMONDO/FUNERALS

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 9 de Septiembre de 2021
REUTERS
9 de Septiembre de 2021

Stars arrive at French iconic actor Belmondo's funeral

Start: 10 Sep 2021 08:15 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 09:15 GMT

PARIS - French stars and fans arrive at Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris for the funeral of famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, a French national icon who died on Monday (September 6) aged 88.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT - People arrive at Saint-germain des prés church

0900GMT - Ceremony begins (no access)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

