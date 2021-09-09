COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND-DUP

NI Democratic Unionist Party set out next steps to remove NI Protocol

Start: 09 Sep 2021 08:25 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

BELFAST - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will on Thursday set out the next steps in his party’s campaign to remove the NI Protocol. Donaldson is expected to warn his party may withdraw from the region’s power-sharing government if post-Brexit restrictions on

trade with Britain are not eased.

