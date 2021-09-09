ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND-DUP

NI Democratic Unionist Party set out next steps to remove NI Protocol
Start: 09 Sep 2021 08:25 GMT
End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
BELFAST - The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party will on Thursday set out the next steps in his party’s campaign to remove the NI Protocol. Donaldson is expected to warn his party may withdraw from the region’s power-sharing government if post-Brexit restrictions on
trade with Britain are not eased.
