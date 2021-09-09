ADVISORY BRICS-SUMMIT/

Indian Prime Minister Modi chairs a virtual BRICS summit
Start: 09 Sep 2021 11:50 GMT
End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT
VARIOUS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a virtual BRICS summit, where Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Valdimir Putin, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, are all expected to speak. The BRICS leaders are expected to review the situation and developments in in Afghanistan, on top of discussing business and economic agreements aimed at bolstering trade and investment.
