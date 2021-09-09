COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 9 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY BRICS-SUMMIT/

Por
REUTERSSEP 09
9 de Septiembre de 2021

Indian Prime Minister Modi chairs a virtual BRICS summit

Start: 09 Sep 2021 11:50 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a virtual BRICS summit, where Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Valdimir Putin, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, are all expected to speak. The BRICS leaders are expected to review the situation and developments in in Afghanistan, on top of discussing business and economic agreements aimed at bolstering trade and investment.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: DD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL, CHANNEL 2 – NATURAL, ENGLISH TRANSLATIONS EXPECTED

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El papa Francisco y Sebastián Piñera se reunieron durante una hora en el Vaticano

El papa Francisco y Sebastián Piñera se reunieron durante una hora en el Vaticano

El Reino Unido interceptará las embarcaciones de migrantes que crucen el Canal de la Mancha y las devolverá a Francia

Crece la inquietud en China por el derrumbe de Evergrande, la inmobiliaria más endeudada del mundo

“Serenos morenos”: el meme con el que Lilly Téllez celebró poner a Aristóteles en tendencia

Feto gigante apareció en la Suprema Corte como una protesta de los grupos pro vida

DEPORTES

Uruguay recibe a Ecuador en el cierre de la triple fecha de las eliminatorias sudamericanas: hora, TV y formaciones

Uruguay recibe a Ecuador en el cierre de la triple fecha de las eliminatorias sudamericanas: hora, TV y formaciones

Argentina estrenará su título de la Copa América con público en el Monumental contra Bolivia por las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Brasil recibe a un Perú en alza tras el escándalo ante Argentina en las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Paraguay buscará alimentar su sueño mundialista ante Venezuela: hora, TV y formaciones

Colombia y Chile se medirán en Barranquilla con el objetivo de ganar para quedar dentro de los puestos de clasificación: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Del día de compras de Nicky Hilton en Nueva York a la salida nocturna de Justin Bieber y su esposa: celebrities en un click

Del día de compras de Nicky Hilton en Nueva York a la salida nocturna de Justin Bieber y su esposa: celebrities en un click

Paola Rojas abandonó los sets para visitar las zonas afectadas por inundaciones en Ecatepec

En qué proyecto nuevo de Azteca participaría Aristeo Cázares

Alessandra Rojo desmintió que Rix ya fue puesto en libertad por caso de Nath Campos

Familiar de Larry Ramos negó toda relación bancaria con él tras su escape de las autoridades

TENDENCIAS

El boom de los free tours: animar al viajero para fomentar el turismo de proximidad

El boom de los free tours: animar al viajero para fomentar el turismo de proximidad

El COVID-19 podría afectar la fertilidad y causar disfunción sexual masculina

¿Qué se debe hacer para mejorar los anticuerpos?

Encontraron restos de nicotina en el 70% de los hijos de fumadores

La importancia de la primera muestra de roca de Marte recolectada por el Perseverance