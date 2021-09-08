ADVISORY USA-GERMANY/BLINKEN NEWS CONFERENCE-LIVE TBA

Blinken holds news conference after Ramstein air base visit
Start: 08 Sep 2021 15:20 GMT
End: 08 Sep 2021 16:20 GMT
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a visit to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com