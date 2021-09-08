COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 8 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-GERMANY/BLINKEN NEWS CONFERENCE-LIVE TBA-

REUTERSSEP 08
8 de Septiembre de 2021

Blinken holds news conference after Ramstein air base visit

Start: 08 Sep 2021 15:20 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2021 16:20 GMT

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a visit to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Pareja pidió permiso para tener sexo en un SITP en Bogotá

La nueva estrategia que se plantea el PSG para renovar el contrato de Mbappé y frustrar su salida al Real Madrid

Plutarco Haza en "Luis Miguel, la serie": cómo influirá su personaje en la vida del "Sol de México"

Según expertos, el nuevo Apple Watch 7 tendrá producción limitada

