Miércoles 8 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

REUTERS SEP 08
8 de Septiembre de 2021

White House briefing with Jen Psaki

Start: 08 Sep 2021 18:00 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2021 19:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese will join the briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

