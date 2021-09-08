ADVISORY RUSSIA-ISRAEL/LAVROV-LAPID

Lavrov and Lapid news conference after talks in Moscow
Start: 09 Sep 2021 09:55 GMT
End: 09 Sep 2021 11:00 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid give the news conference after talks in Moscow.
SCHEDULE
0900GMT Meeting scheduled to start
1000GMT News conference scheduled to start
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND HEBREW SPEECH (Consecutive translation into Russian)
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com