ADVISORY RUSSIA-BELARUS/PUTIN-LUKASHENKO-NEWS CONFERENCE

Putin and Lukashenko news conference after talks in Moscow
Start: 09 Sep 2021 15:55 GMT
End: 09 Sep 2021 17:00 GMT
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko hold a news conference after their talks in Moscow.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT Meeting starts
1600GMT News conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN SPEECH (No translation available)
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com