ADVISORY PEOPLE-BELMONDO/TRIBUTE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

France pays national tribute to famed actor Belmondo
Start: 09 Sep 2021 14:25 GMT
End: 09 Sep 2021 15:25 GMT
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a national ceremony to pay tribute to famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at Paris' Hotel National des Invalides. Belmondo, a star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959, died this week aged 88.
SCHEDULE:
1430GMT : ceremony begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com