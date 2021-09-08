ADVISORY PEOPLE-BELMONDO/TRIBUTE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

France pays national tribute to famed actor Belmondo

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a national ceremony to pay tribute to famed actor Jean-Paul Belmondo at Paris' Hotel National des Invalides. Belmondo, a star of France's New Wave cinema after his breakthrough performance in Jean-Luc Godard's "A bout de souffle" ("Breathless") in 1959, died this week aged 88.

