Miércoles 8 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMA

Por
REUTERSSEP 08
8 de Septiembre de 2021

EMA briefing to update on latest COVID-19 response

Start: 09 Sep 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 09 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

AMSTERDAM - The EU drugs regulator the European Medicines Agency gives briefing to update on latest COVID-19 response.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT briefing starts

SPEAKERS:

Dr Marco Cavaleri (Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy)

Dr Fergus Sweeney (Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force)

Dr Georgy Genov (Head of Pharmacovigilance)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

