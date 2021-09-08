ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ATTACKS-TRIAL -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

Arrivals at court as the trial of the 2015 Paris attacks begins

Start: 08 Sep 2021 08:21 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

==

PARIS - Lawyers, victims, families and general audience arrive for the opening of the opening of the trial of Paris November 2015 attacks which took the lives of 130 people. 11 will appear before the court, including Salah Abdeslam, the only suspected attacker to have escaped death. The Islamist commandos killed 130 people in Paris and Saint-Denis when they attacked the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium, the Bataclan music hall and a string of six bars and cafes.

1030GMT - Trial begins

