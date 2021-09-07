COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN-QUEENS

Por
REUTERSSEP 07
7 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden tours storm damage in Queens

Start: 07 Sep 2021 19:54 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2021 20:54 GMT

NEW JERSEY - U.S. President Joe Biden surveys Ida damage in Queens.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

