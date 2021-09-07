ADVISORY STORM-IDA/BIDEN

Biden tours storm damage in New Jersey
Start: 07 Sep 2021 18:22 GMT
End: 07 Sep 2021 19:22 GMT
NEW JERSEY - U.S. President Joe Biden surveys Ida damage in New Jersey.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com