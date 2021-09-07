COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/ATTACKS-TRIAL -- APPROXIMATE START TIME --

Por
REUTERS
3 de Septiembre de 2021

Arrivals at court as the trial of the 2015 Paris attacks begins

Start: 08 Sep 2021 08:30 GMT

End: 08 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A 2-CAMERA REUTERS LIVE WITH ONE CAMERA OUTSIDE THE COURT BUILDING AND A SECOND INSIDE THE BUIDING OUTSIDE THE DOOR TO THE COURT-ROOM

==

PARIS - Lawyers, victims, families and general audience arrive for the opening of the opening of the trial of Paris November 2015 attacks which took the lives of 130 people. 11 will appear before the court, including Salah Abdeslam, the only suspected terrorist to have escaped death. The Islamist commandos killed 130 people in Paris and Saint-Denis when they attacked the perimeter of the Stade de France sports stadium, the Bataclan music hall and a string of six bars and cafes.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Trial begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

