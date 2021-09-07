ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/news conference

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Septiembre de 2021
7 de Septiembre de 2021

Johnson hold news conference on plans to fix social care system

LONDON- Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain's "broken" social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge. Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid are expected to join the prime minister.

