ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/news conference

Johnson hold news conference on plans to fix social care system
Start: 07 Sep 2021 15:02 GMT
End: 07 Sep 2021 16:02 GMT
LONDON- Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain's "broken" social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge. Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid are expected to join the prime minister.
