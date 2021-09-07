ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BLINKEN

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken continues his visit to Qatar
Start: 07 Sep 2021 10:36 GMT
End: 07 Sep 2021 10:59 GMT
DOHA, QATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his visit to Qatar. Blinken meets with U.S. military and Interagency Team, with Secretary Austin.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Qatar
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com