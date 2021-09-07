COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Septiembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BLINKEN

Por
REUTERSSEP 07
7 de Septiembre de 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken continues his visit to Qatar

Start: 07 Sep 2021 10:36 GMT

End: 07 Sep 2021 10:59 GMT

DOHA, QATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his visit to Qatar. Blinken meets with U.S. military and Interagency Team, with Secretary Austin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Qatar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El día de playa de Katy Perry, la salida nocturna de Becky G: celebrities en un click

Liga femenil de Monterrey obtuvo su séptimo triunfo al vencer 0-1 al Pachuca

El día de playa de Katy Perry, la salida nocturna de Becky G: celebrities en un click

Por el COVID-19, aumentaron las infecciones intrahospitalarias

