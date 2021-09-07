ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-BLINKEN

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken continues his visit to Qatar

DOHA, QATAR - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his visit to Qatar. Blinken expected to hold joint newser with Qatari Foreign Minister, Qatari Defense Minister and U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin.

