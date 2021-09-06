COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Septiembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/BRITAIN-BLAIR

REUTERS SEP 06
6 de Septiembre de 2021

Tony Blair marks 9/11 with speech on Afghanistan

Start: 06 Sep 2021 08:55 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2021 10:00 GMT

LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair delivers a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and discuss the withdrawal of British forces from Afghanistan.

SCHEDULE:

0900-1000GMT - Blair speech

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK BROADCASTERS

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

