ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/BRITAIN-BLAIR

Tony Blair marks 9/11 with speech on Afghanistan
Start: 06 Sep 2021 08:55 GMT
End: 06 Sep 2021 10:00 GMT
LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair delivers a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and discuss the withdrawal of British forces from Afghanistan.
SCHEDULE:
0900-1000GMT - Blair speech
