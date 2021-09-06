ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17

MH17 victims' families speak at murder trial in Netherlands
Start: 06 Sep 2021 08:13 GMT
End: 06 Sep 2021 08:50 GMT
BADHOEVEDORP - The families of victims of the MH17 crash give testimony at the Dutch murder trial of the four fugitive suspects accused of shooting down the plane over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people.
