COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17

Por
REUTERSSEP 06
3 de Septiembre de 2021

MH17 victims' families speak at murder trial in Netherlands

Start: 06 Sep 2021 08:13 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2021 08:50 GMT

BADHOEVEDORP - The families of victims of the MH17 crash give testimony at the Dutch murder trial of the four fugitive suspects accused of shooting down the plane over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people.

SCHEDULE:

0800 Hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RECHTSPRAAK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El “intruso” que suspendió el partido, las burlas al “Messi fotógrafo” y el derrumbe de Tite: lo que no se vio del escándalo en Brasil-Argentina

El “intruso” que suspendió el partido, las burlas al “Messi fotógrafo” y el derrumbe de Tite: lo que no se vio del escándalo en Brasil-Argentina

Gallardo fue autocrítico, pero resaltó la reacción de River Plate ante Independiente: “Diezmados, le empatamos a un rival que va a ser protagonista”

“Nada brillante”: Faitelson tundió el triunfo de México contra Costa Rica

Los memes por las fallas de Rogelio Funes Mori en el México vs Costa Rica

El videojuego que contará con la figura de Jorge Campos en edición especial

TENDENCIAS

Rosh Hashaná: los clásicos más ricos de la cocina para preparar en casa

Rosh Hashaná: los clásicos más ricos de la cocina para preparar en casa

Qué es la ira y cómo evitarla

Por qué las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para chicos tardan más que las de adultos

Día Mundial del Sexo: las preferencias de los argentinos a la hora del placer y las recomendaciones de expertos

¿Hay una población oculta de objetos cósmicos que acechan la Vía Láctea?