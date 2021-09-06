ADVISORY LABOR-DAY/USA-BIDEN

Biden visits union workers in Delaware on Labour day

Start: 06 Sep 2021 18:15 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2021 19:15 GMT

Wilmington, Delaware, United states – U.S. President Joe Biden visits with union workers to mark Labor Day in the United States.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com