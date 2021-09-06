COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY LABOR-DAY/USA-BIDEN

Por
REUTERSSEP 06
6 de Septiembre de 2021

Biden visits union workers in Delaware on Labour day

Start: 06 Sep 2021 18:15 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2021 19:15 GMT

Wilmington, Delaware, United states – U.S. President Joe Biden visits with union workers to mark Labor Day in the United States.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Edgardo “Salva Perros” Zúñiga dedica su vida a recorrer las carreteras de México para rescatar perros abandonados

Edgardo “Salva Perros” Zúñiga dedica su vida a recorrer las carreteras de México para rescatar perros abandonados

“Nuestros caminos nos llevan en direcciones opuestas”: Kaley Couco y Karl Cook anunciaron su separación

Tribunal Federal frena a la FGR y sostiene el amparo otorgado a Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca

Afganistán: el jefe de la diplomacia de EEUU llegó a Qatar para abordar la posible crisis humanitaria

“Me avergüenzo de estar a salvo”: la confesión de una cineasta afgana premiada en Cannes

DEPORTES

La respuesta de Fernando Batista tras ser acusado de llenar los formularios de los jugadores argentinos investigados en Brasil

La respuesta de Fernando Batista tras ser acusado de llenar los formularios de los jugadores argentinos investigados en Brasil

El presidente de la FIFA se indignó con lo sucedido en el partido entre Argentina y Brasil: “Es una locura”

Costa Rica vs México: las mejores imágenes del partido que el Tri ganó

El futbolista que se siente perjudicado con la llegada de Cristiano Ronaldo al United: “Su fichaje fue una mala noticia”

Pelé confirmó que le extirparon un tumor del colon: “Enfrentaré este partido con una sonrisa en mi rostro”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“SOS, me estoy enamorando”: qué se sabe de la nueva telenovela de Irán Castillo y Daniel Arenas

“SOS, me estoy enamorando”: qué se sabe de la nueva telenovela de Irán Castillo y Daniel Arenas

Productor de “Dr. Cándido Pérez” confesó si el escándalo de Arath de la Torre afectó al programa

Sylvia Pasquel reaccionó a la muerte de Natasha Moctezuma, hermana de Frida Sofía: “Estamos muy consternados”

La vida de Jean-Paul Belmondo en 28 fotos

Sharis Cid recordó la muerte de Isaías Gómez: “Para mí estaba vivo”

TENDENCIAS

Todavía hay 4,3 millones de adultos sin vacunar en la Argentina

Todavía hay 4,3 millones de adultos sin vacunar en la Argentina

De ADN y libre de agujas: cómo es la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de la India

El infectólogo Roberto Debbag advirtió que “ahora estamos en la pandemia del no vacunado”

¿Una inteligencia artificial puede considerarse inventor? Decisión de jueza estadounidense aviva la discusión

Smart se anticipa y muestra el SUV eléctrico que estrenará en el Salón de Múnich