COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 6 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSSEP 06
6 de Septiembre de 2021

Tedros briefing on the latest in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 10 Sep 2021 12:55 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2021 14:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se registró 18 microsismos en San Felipe, Guanajuato, de hasta 4.6 grados

Se registró 18 microsismos en San Felipe, Guanajuato, de hasta 4.6 grados

Borrasca con potencial ciclónico avanza por el Golfo de México: afectará a la Península de Yucatán

Cómo luce el Parque Cantera tras su intervención con espejos de agua, un foro al aire libre y terrazas

Suspendieron un partido de las Eliminatorias en África por un golpe de Estado

El embajador alemán en China murió de forma repentina días después de asumir el cargo

DEPORTES

Murió Jean Pierre Adams después de 39 años en coma: la trágica historia de una de las figuras del PSG

Murió Jean Pierre Adams después de 39 años en coma: la trágica historia de una de las figuras del PSG

Suspendieron un partido de las Eliminatorias en África por un golpe de Estado

“Anvisa 1-0 Argentina”: las provocaciones de Richarlison a la selección argentina en medio del bochornoso episodio que se vivió en Brasil

Tras el escándalo en Brasil, el Dibu Martínez partirá rumbo a Croacia y no atajará contra Bolivia

El “intruso” que suspendió el partido, las burlas al “Messi fotógrafo” y el derrumbe de Tite: lo que no se vio del escándalo en Brasil-Argentina

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Maribel Guardia y Ninel Conde intercambiaron mensajes en plena crisis por huida de Larry Ramos

Maribel Guardia y Ninel Conde intercambiaron mensajes en plena crisis por huida de Larry Ramos

Michel Franco descartó dirigir películas de superhéroes: “eso no es cine”

Esta es la canción que Vicente Fernández pidió para su funeral

“Qué impotencia agradecer que no te maten”: el crudo testimonio de Julio Camejo tras un asalto

Billy Porter, el actor que interpreta al hada madrina en la nueva “Cenicienta”

TENDENCIAS

Rosh Hashaná: los clásicos más ricos de la cocina para preparar en casa

Rosh Hashaná: los clásicos más ricos de la cocina para preparar en casa

Qué es la ira y cómo evitarla

Por qué las vacunas contra el COVID-19 para chicos tardan más que las de adultos

Día Mundial del Sexo: las preferencias de los argentinos a la hora del placer y las recomendaciones de expertos

¿Hay una población oculta de objetos cósmicos que acechan la Vía Láctea?