Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND

Por
REUTERSSEP 06
6 de Septiembre de 2021

New Zealand's Ardern newser on COVID-19 alert levels

Start: 06 Sep 2021 03:50 GMT

End: 06 Sep 2021 04:50 GMT

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield hold a news conference to announce whether the rest of New Zealand, excluding Auckland, will move down COVID-19 alert levels.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

