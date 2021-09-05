ADVISORY SPAIN-CULTURE/FALLAS

Giant sculptures are burnt at Spain's Fallas festival
Start: 05 Sep 2021 20:52 GMT
End: 05 Sep 2021 21:48 GMT
VALENCIA - Valencia´s Fallas festival ends with the traditional burning of the giant sculptures known as ninots. Las Fallas are back after their suspension for two years due to the COVID pandemic.
SCHEDULE:
2050-2130GMT - Giant sculptures are burnt on the last day of Spain´s Fallas festival
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: A PUNT POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com