ADVISORY --FLASH--7094-GUINEA-SECURITY/MILITARY

Elite guinea army unit says it's overthrown president
Start: 05 Sep 2021 18:57 GMT
End: 05 Sep 2021 18:58 GMT
CONAKRY- Special forces soldiers apparently ousted Guinea's long-serving President Alpha Conde on Sunday, telling the West African nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders.
