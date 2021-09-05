COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--7094-GUINEA-SECURITY/MILITARY

Por
REUTERSSEP 05
5 de Septiembre de 2021

Elite guinea army unit says it's overthrown president

CONAKRY- Special forces soldiers apparently ousted Guinea's long-serving President Alpha Conde on Sunday, telling the West African nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders.

