COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 5 de Septiembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/MONA LISA AND THE BLOOD MOON

Por
REUTERSSEP 05
3 de Septiembre de 2021

Kate Hudson & Jeon Jong-seo arrive to Venice news conference

Start: 05 Sep 2021 11:45 GMT

End: 05 Sep 2021 12:00 GMT

VENICE - Director Ana Lily Amirpour and actors Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo arrive for the Venice news conference of their competition movie "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon".

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“No importa la diferencia ideológica”: tundieron a monero Rapé por caricatura “racista”

“No importa la diferencia ideológica”: tundieron a monero Rapé por caricatura “racista”

Haití lucha por salir de su enésima “pesadilla” entre los escombros del terremoto que dejó más de 2.000 muertos

Salió a la luz el burofax que envió Lionel Messi al Barcelona cuando quiso abandonar el club

Borrasca con potencial ciclónico se sitúa sobre la Península de Yucatán: esta será su trayectoria

Se inicia en Francia seis años después el juicio de los atentados de París

DEPORTES

Salió a la luz el burofax que envió Lionel Messi al Barcelona cuando quiso abandonar el club

Salió a la luz el burofax que envió Lionel Messi al Barcelona cuando quiso abandonar el club

Uruguay recibe a Bolivia con la misión de ganar para no comprometer su futuro en el camino al Mundial de Qatar: hora, TV y formaciones

Verstappen buscará arrebatarle el liderato a Lewis Hamilton en el GP de Países Bajos: hora, TV y clasificación

Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio: México tuvo sus mejores resultados desde Beijing 2008

Los Tigres del Norte: así fue la peculiar presentación de la alineación del San José Earthquakes

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los 70 años de Michael Keaton: el actor que cambió el rostro a Batman, dijo adiós a Hollywood y renació en la industria

Los 70 años de Michael Keaton: el actor que cambió el rostro a Batman, dijo adiós a Hollywood y renació en la industria

Isabel Martínez, la viuda de Rigo Tovar, demandó a imitador del cantante

“El quinto set”: la película de Netflix que retrata el costado menos glamoroso del tenis profesional

Una pijama de 700 euros: este fue el resultado de la peor borrachera de Danna Paola en Londres

Cuál es el nuevo horario de la serie Dr. Cándido Pérez

TENDENCIAS

Día de la Amazonía: seis curiosidades del pulmón del planeta

Día de la Amazonía: seis curiosidades del pulmón del planeta

La radiografía del VIH en Latinoamérica: “Vemos con preocupación que se está dejando de hablar del tema”

Tres por uno: ¿podría desarrollarse un fármaco que sirva contra el coronavirus, el dengue y zika?

Los amantes de la estética vs los indiferentes al paso del tiempo: qué tratamientos usan cada uno

La salud sexual en pandemia: de qué manera la crisis por el COVID-19 impactó en la intimidad de las personas